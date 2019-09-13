HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that killed a woman in northwest Harris County overnight.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of Veterans Memorial.

Sgt. Guien with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the woman was found dead in the roadway. It was not clear if she was crossing the road or standing along the road at the time she was hit.

Deputies learned the suspect was driving a dark colored Chevrolet pickup truck, but a better description was not available. Investigators hope to get more clues from surveillance cameras in the area.

