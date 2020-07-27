Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any details that could help investigators.

HOUSTON — Houston police investigators are on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Gulfton neighborhood overnight.

The shooting was reported after 8 p.m. Sunday on Chimney Rock near Gulfton at the Sharon Park Village apartments.

Police said three shooting victims were taken to the hospital. One of the patients was said to be in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police detained two people at the scene for questioning.

Further information was not immediately released. Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any details that could help investigators.