Man charged in 2020 murder of Black, transgender woman in Houston

HOUSTON — A suspect accused of killing a Black, transgender woman in 2020 was in court Thursday after being charged with murder.

Trans activists say it's a rare occurrence for a suspect to be caught in cases like this one.

On Thursday, a judge set Jermal Richards' bond at $500,000 for allegedly murdering Asia Foster in 2020, who Richards had allegedly hired as a sex worker.

Advocates in the community said this development is a relief, but there's still a lot of educating that needs to take place about the safety threats to trans women.

"It is a relief, but it also brings to question why it took two years," said trans activist Eden Rose Torres at an LGBTQIA+ public safety meeting.

Eden said she remembers attending Foster's funeral.

“I stood there looking at this woman that could very well have been me," she said. "And that is a terrifying reality.”

Eden said these types of cases, especially among trans women of color, often seem to be overlooked.

“People still see us as not part of this world, like not human," Eden said. "We are dehumanized every single day and there’s so much public misunderstanding about who trans people are.”

She said there's a long way to go to educate the public about what trans women face on a daily basis.

“A cisgender person will never know what it’s like to live in our shoes and live in our existence," Eden said.

The judge in this case said Richards is to remain under house arrest should he make bail. Richards' next scheduled court appearance is set for Monday, but the judge said it could come as soon as Friday.