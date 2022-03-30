Search is on for driver accused of intentionally hitting man in front of Home Depot in Harris County

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said they're searching for the driver who they said intentionally hit a man with an SUV in front of a Home Depot.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are hoping the public can help them identify the driver of an SUV who is accused of intentionally hitting a man in front of a hardware store earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 12 but authorities released surveillance video on Wednesday.

What happened

Authorities said the 53-year-old victim got out of his truck and was walking toward the entrance of the Home Depot in the 22300 block of Kuykendahl Road around 7:30 a.m. when a white Lexus RX 350 struck him.

Officials said the surveillance video shows the victim attempting to get out of the way of the vehicle, "but the driver follows him and strikes him with the SUV."

The SUV is then seen in the surveillance video leaving the parking lot heading toward the Kuykendahl exit.

Authorities said the SUV is likely a 2018-or-later model and has a black cooler or luggage rack attached to the back bumper.

You can click here to watch the full surveillance video of the incident.

The victim wasn't injured in the incident. He told authorities he was able to jump and roll off the hood. He said he drove straight from his house to the store and didn't encounter any road rage incidents along the way. He said he has no idea why he was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Violent Crimes Unit at 713-274-9100. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to the charging or arrest of the driver. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.