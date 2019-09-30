HOUSTON — Deputy constables and police responded to a La Michoacana Meat Market overnight where two suspects were allegedly caught cutting the hole in the roof of the business.

It was about 2:15 a.m. Monday when deputies responded to 620 Wayside in Houston’s East End.

Pct. 6 deputy constables and Houston police surrounded the building and found the suspects on the roof. Law enforcement said one suspect jumped off onto a dumpster, and the other came down a ladder. They were both apprehended.

Law enforcement asked for the Houston Fire Department to bring a ladder truck so police could go on the roof and search for any other suspects.

No other arrests were made.

