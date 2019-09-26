HOUSTON — While the calendar says it is fall, it is no secret that this September will go down as the hottest September on record for parts of Texas.

Aside from having the highest average high temperature with every day this month topping out above average, Central Texas and Houston have also seen a fair share of triple-digit heat days during the summer.

When will the pumpkin spice and pumpkin patch weather actually arrive?

We're not talking "cold" or "chilly" weather, but by Houston standards, yes, it should be cooler late next week into the early weekend - down from the low-90s to the low- to mid-80s for daytime high temperatures. Overnight temperatures could potentially be in the upper-60s to the low-70s in the Greater Houston Area. It's a little too soon to say.

If this front plays out, it would arrive late next week and sink toward the south. Since it is more than a week away, there are still a lot of unknowns, however.

Unknowns are:

How far south this front will sink

How much temperatures will drop

Exactly when it will move down

Some long-range models, or supercomputers that allow a glimpse into the future, are hinting of the front. At this point, it is too early to get too excited. Stay tuned.

The Climate Prediction Center still has our temperatures staying above average for the first couple of weeks in October:

