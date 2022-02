Deputies were helping execute a warrant at a North Freeway hotel when shots were fired, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

HOUSTON — A person has been wounded in a shooting involving law enforcement at a northwest Harris County hotel, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

It happened Wednesday morning at the Express Inn by the North Freeway.

Herman said constables were at the hotel to help another agency execute a warrant.

The suspect has not been identified. There was no immediate word on their condition, and it wasn't clear what led to the shooting.

