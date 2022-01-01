Suspect charged after woman shot, killed outside of hookah lounge on Wilcrest

A second suspect remains at large. Police have released surveillance photos of the wanted man.

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a woman outside a hookah lounge on Wilcrest.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Gregory Allen. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly killing Italia McGregor, 24, and injuring two men on New Year's Day.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired on Jan. 1, 2022.

Another suspect remains at large. Police describe him as a Black man between 26 to 29 years old. Surveillance photos of the wanted suspect are below.

This shooting happened at about 2:10 a.m. in the 11750 block of South Wilcrest Drive, in front of the Five Nine Bar and Hookah Lounge.

Detectives learned as the victims were leaving the club, an argument broke out in the parking lot. The argument turned into a fist fight and at some point, two men pulled out guns and started shooting in multiple directions.

The suspects then got away in a white Dodge Charger.

Police were called to scene and found McGregor and the two men, ages 23 and 31, with gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced McGregor dead at the scene. One of the injured men was treated and released from an area hospital and the other was treated at the scene.

A further investigation and tips identified Allen as a suspect in the case and he was ultimately taken into custody without incident.