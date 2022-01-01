Police searching for two men after woman shot, killed outside of lounge on Wilcrest

Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on surveillance video leaving the scene in a white Dodge Charger.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was killed during a shooting outside of a lounge in southwest Houston early Saturday, according to Houston police.

This happened just after 2 a.m. in the 11700 block S. Wilcrest.

Houston police said the victim, Italia McGregor, 24, and a man were leaving the lounge when there was some sort of argument between them and another group of men.

The argument escalated into a fist fight, police said. A few other men saw the altercation jumped in and tried to break up the fight.

At some point, the two suspects pulled out guns and starting firing in all directions, police said. The woman was struck and died at the scene.

Police said the man with the woman and another man were also wounded in the shooting. One was transported to a local hospital, while the other was treated at the scene.

Police said nearly 20 rounds were fired during the deadly incident.

The two suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving the scene in a white Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects wanted in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

