HPD: Man in custody after tense standoff that was broadcast on Facebook Live

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man ran a stop sign, leading to a tense standoff where the suspect threatened to harm himself on Facebook Live.
HPD Hostage Negotiators and SWAT officers were on the scene of an armed man who failed to stop for a traffic stop at 5200 Brookmeade at Kelling, according to police in southwest Houston.
A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable first attempted to make the stop Sunday evening.
The suspect allegedly kept driving and circled the area in the neighborhood. The suspect then stopped with a gun pointed at himself. After a long standoff, Houston police SWAT officers took action when the suspect’s Facebook Live stream went down.
Non-lethal devices were used in order to subdue him and an arrest was made. No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect has outstanding felony warrants and had a weapon. They did not immediately release his name.
The SWAT standoff ended shortly before midnight.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.