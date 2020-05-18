Family says woman was shooting music videos at former baseball player's home when she, young boy drowned

Family said she was there with a girlfriend who recently signed with the former player's music label.

HOUSTON — The family of a 25-year-old Dallas-area woman said she had been staying at the Houston home of former baseball player Carl Crawford, 38, filming music videos when she drowned Saturday afternoon in his swimming pool.

Bethany Lartigue and the body of a young boy were unresponsive when paramedics arrived.

Lartigue’s family said the woman was in a relationship with a woman who had recently signed a music deal with Crawford’s music label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and they were shooting music videos with Crawford and others.

The woman’s family said Lartigue was not related to the boy who drowned, and they were told he was the child of someone who was also filming videos at the home.

KHOU 11 reached out to Crawford, his music label and Lartigue’s alleged girlfriend but have not received any responses.

Crawford is a Houston native and played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was nicknamed the "Perfect Storm" because he batted and threw left-handed.