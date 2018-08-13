MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect they say took several bottles of whisky from a Spec’s store in Spring.

Officials responded to the reported theft around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Spec’s at 25010 IH 45 North. They say a man grabbed a basket and loaded four cases, 24 bottles of 1.75 liters of Crown Royal inside before running out the front of the store.

Authorities say the suspect got into the passenger seat of a silver mid-size car that went north on the I-45 North frontage road.

Deputies say the suspect is also wanted for theft at another Spec’s in Houston the day before.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #18A222929.

