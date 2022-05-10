HPD releases surveillance video of man, woman wanted in shooting death of store clerk

Police say the man shot Yogesh Sharma multiple times before they stole his vehicle and sped off.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released surveillance video of two people wanted in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk last month.

Yogesh Sharma, 37, was gunned down on Sept. 27 outside the southside store on Weston Street near Griggs Road.

Surveillance video shows a man and woman going inside the store about an hour before the shooting and homicide detectives believe they came back and killed Sharma.

The man had a short beard and was shirtless in the video. He was wearing a purple beanie, black track pants with white stripes and tan slides. The woman had long hair and was wearing a black tank top, purple track pants with white stripes and black slides.

What happened

Sharma had just closed up the store around 11:45 p.m. when he was shot multiple times while getting into his car, according to HPD.

Emergency crews found good Samaritans trying to help Sharma but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have a couple witnesses that were driving by," HPD Lt. Wilkens said the night of the shooting. "They believe they saw our suspect possibly shooting into a vehicle our complainant was sitting in...once the shooting occurred, they believe they saw our suspect dragging the complainant out of the vehicle."

Police said the pair took off in the victim's gray Toyota Camry, which was found abandoned the next day.