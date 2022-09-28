HPD: Man dies after being shot several times during apparent carjacking in SE Houston

Police believe the man was an employee of a nearby liquor store.

It happened just before midnight near a store on Weston Street and Kelso Street, near 610 South Loop.

Emergency crews found good Samaritans rendering aid to a man who was shot several times, but Houston Fire pronounced the man dead. Investigators believe he was an employee of the liquor store.

Police said the suspect also stole the victim's car before leaving the area.

"We have a couple witnesses that were driving by," HPD Lt. Wilkens said. "They believe they saw our suspect possibly shooting into a vehicle our complainant was sitting in...once the shooting occurred, they believe they saw our suspect dragging the complainant out of the vehicle."

Police said they're looking for a dark, smoke-colored Toyota sedan with at least one bullet hole in one of the windows.