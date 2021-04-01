1 dead, 3 others shot in string of north Houston shootings

Houston police said they were investigating three different shooting scenes within blocks of each other that happened within two hours.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating three shootings in north Houston. The shootings happened within blocks of each other and took place within an hour and a half, police said.

Four people were shot. One person is dead and three others were injured.

According to investigators, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of West Little York and De Priest Street around 2:30 p.m. When they got there, officers found out that shots were fired and one person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

About an hour later, a few blocks away, officers responded to a second shooting near the intersection of Knox Street and West Little York. One person was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

About 30 minutes after the second shooting, officers reported to a third shooting in the 8000 block of De Priest Street. At least two people were shot and transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

It's unclear if the shootings are related.