Driver dead after chase ends in shootout along Southwest Freeway near Highway 90, police say

Houston police confirmed to KHOU 11 News that the driver of the car involved in the chase is dead at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This all started just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when officers saw a parked car at a Valero gas station on Synott Road near Ashford Point Drive on the west side. HPD Chief Troy Finner said the officers spotted an assault weapon, pistol, and drugs inside the vehicle.

The officers said they saw a man approach the car and drive off at 1:15 a.m. Soon after, they tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop leading to a high-speed chase.

Part of the chase was caught on camera as the driver involved flew past with Houston police following at Dairy Ashford and Bellaire around 2 a.m.

The chase ended 20 minutes later on the frontage road along the Southwest Freeway and Highway 90 in Sugar Land. That is when the man barricaded himself inside the car before opening fire on the officers, police said.

The chief said that's when seven HPD officers shot back killing the gunman.

“During the course of this incident, the suspect was on the phone with his family members. They were here on the scene. We ask that we pray for ‘em,” Finner said.

Finner said the gunman was a 27-year-old man. His identity has not been released.

The standoff ended at about 3:30 a.m. Video from the scene shows the front of the man's vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Seven HPD police officers were involved in the shootout with the man:

Three were assigned to HPD's gang unit, one with 24 years of service and two with eight years of service

Two were assigned to the Westside Patrol Division, one with three years of service and the other with four years of service

Two were assigned to the South Gessner Division, both with five years of service.

As per department policy, the officers will be placed on administrative leave as an investigation into the shooting is conducted.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney’s Office are taking over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting along with State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police said the intersection underneath the overpass will be closed as they conduct their investigation. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.