FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Fort Bend County are hoping the public can provide some tips to help them solve a murder case.

Desmond Gaines, 18, was shot to death on Nov. 2.

Gaines was found in his car, which had crashed in the 6900 block of Spring Vale Drive, in the Rosharon area.

Authorities believe Gaines was involved in an altercation with a group of people and several shots were fired.

Gaines was able to get into his vehicle after he was shot. He crashed in the area of Glendale Lakes Drive, where authorities found him at about 12:30 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Through surveillance footage, authorities identified a vehicle of interest at the time of the shooting. Officials believe it is a blue or gray four-door car, possibly a Chrysler 200.

According to authorities, two of the three suspects can be seen in the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

