Sketch released of suspect wanted after man shot, killed in possible road rage in SE Houston

Norberto Velasquez, 23, was shot and killed while he was stopped at a stoplight on Griggs Road on Sept. 26. His killer has not been caught.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has released a sketch, hoping to identify the suspect wanted after a man was shot and killed during a possible road rage incident in southeast Houston.

It happened on Sept. 26 at about 8:45 p.m in the 6300 block of Griggs Road.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan when he pulled alongside 23-year-old Norberto Velasquez and shot him to death. Velasquez died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this shooting is urged to call the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).