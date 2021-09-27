Man shot and killed during possible road rage incident in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A man has died after he was shot during what could have been a road rage incident in southeast Houston late Sunday, police said.
The shooting call came in around 8 p.m. from Griggs Road near I-45, the Gulf Freeway.
Police arrived and found the victim, a man in his 20s or 30s, dead at the scene.
There may have been a passenger in the victim's vehicle at the time, but so far police have not confirmed further information.
Anyone with information that could help police should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.