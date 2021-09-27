Man shot and killed during possible road rage incident in southeast Houston

Anyone with information that could help police should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — A man has died after he was shot during what could have been a road rage incident in southeast Houston late Sunday, police said.

The shooting call came in around 8 p.m. from Griggs Road near I-45, the Gulf Freeway.

Police arrived and found the victim, a man in his 20s or 30s, dead at the scene.

There may have been a passenger in the victim's vehicle at the time, but so far police have not confirmed further information.