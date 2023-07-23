HPD: Gunman on the run after 5 shot at after-hours bar in southeast Houston

Police said all five people are expected to survive thanks to lifesaving measures taken by an officer in the area.

HOUSTON — A manhunt is underway for the gunman who shot five people at an after-hours lounge, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 Sunday morning at a strip mall along the Gulf Freeway near College Avenue.

According to police, the shooting started as a confrontation in the parking lot when the gunman approached a man and his friends in the parking lot and flashed a gun. The man convinced him to put the gun away and settled the confrontation outside.

Thinking the issue was settled, the group went into the bar when they noticed they were followed by the gunman who flashed his gun at them again before opening fire. The shooting left two people in critical condition and a total of five people hurt.

Police said the shooting could have been worse if it wasn't for the actions of an officer nearby conducting a separate investigation.

"Fortunately our officer was nearby and was flagged down and was able to approach the scene and make it safe," HPD Assistant Chief Ben Tien said. "The most important thing is to provide first aid."

Tien said they know who the gunman is and that it is their priority to get him in custody.