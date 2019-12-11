STAFFORD, Texas — Police in Stafford responded to reports of a shooting outside the La Quinta Inns & Suites on the Southwest Freeway late Monday.

The gunfire was reported at about 11:20 p.m.

Medical emergency responders and police responded to the scene, but no confirmed information was immediately released by authorities.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter