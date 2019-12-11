STAFFORD, Texas — Police in Stafford responded to reports of a shooting outside the La Quinta Inns & Suites on the Southwest Freeway late Monday.
The gunfire was reported at about 11:20 p.m.
Medical emergency responders and police responded to the scene, but no confirmed information was immediately released by authorities.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
