Arson suspect took own life as authorities closed in to arrest him, HFD officials say

HOUSTON — The man accused of intentionally setting a fire that damaged several Houston production studios last week took his own life after investigators identified him and showed up at his apartment to arrest him, according to authorities.

The fire was set at Sawyer Yards on Winter Street on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., according to investigators. Investigators said they believe the fire was started at Studio Bohemian and spread to several nearby studios. Several businesses were destroyed by smoke and flames.

On Thursday, investigators announced that they believed the fire was intentionally set.

Later Thursday night, arson investigators said they were able to identify the suspect through surveillance video. They said they got an arrest warrant and were on the phone with the man while he was holed up in his apartment. When investigators knocked on his door to serve the warrant, that's when they said he jumped from his apartment. He did not survive.