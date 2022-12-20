Fire destroys several art studios in Sawyer Yards

Investigators say the fire started at a production studio Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Several local art studios were destroyed Tuesday morning in a fire and arson investigators were on scene trying to see what caused the fire.

This all happened at one of the studios in Sawyer Yards at around 6:30 a.m. Investigators believe the fire started at a production studio called Studio Bohemian.

The owner of the studio, Jack Potts, says he was working Monday night and on Tuesday morning, he got a call from a neighbor letting him know his studio was on fire.

His business was destroyed by the flames. The tenants tell us there seemed to be some kind of explosion because the structure of the building was damaged. It’s not safe for them to even go inside.

And their businesses were destroyed by the smoke and flames.

“I don’t have anything right now and I don’t have any way to make money,” Pots said. “So it’s a difficult place to figure out how to go from.”

And just like Potts, many artist there tell us their entire life’s work was destroyed. Fortunately, no one was injured.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to contact arson investigators.