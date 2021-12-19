Robbery suspect wanted after convenience store clerk found tied up, unconscious in League City

The suspect was only described as wearing dark clothing. The store clerk was hospitalized. At last check, he was stable.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The League City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect after a convenience store clerk was found tied up and unconscious early Sunday morning.

Police were able to get ahold of surveillance video that showed the unknown suspect walking inside the Chevron convenience store at about 6:55 a.m. Sunday, located in the 3000 block of W Marina Bay Drive. The suspect was then seen pulling out a gun before walking behind the counter and stealing money from the cash registers, police said.

The store clerk, identified as 46-year-old Rafiq Maknojia, was found unconscious by a customer 15 minutes after the robbery. According to police, the clerk's hands were taped behind his back and tape was covering his mouth. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was last listed as stable.

The suspect, who was only described as wearing dark clothing, got away.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is urged to call Detective Yount at 281-554-1849.