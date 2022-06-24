Suspect shot, killed while attempting to rob multiple people in NE Harris County, sheriff says

This is a developing story.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was shot and killed Friday while attempting to rob multiple people in northeast Harris County according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened in the 9000 block of Melody Park Lane. The sheriff tweeted about the incident shortly before 2:45 p.m.

Details are limited, but the sheriff said the suspect ran away after the robbery and shooting but was later found and pronounced dead.

Air 11 flew over the scene and police tape was surrounding a home.

No further information has been provided.

We are working to gather more details on the developing story.