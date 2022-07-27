Couple charged in road rage shooting caught on video appear in court

The attorney representing the couple said the two work together running a cleaning business.

HOUSTON — A couple charged in connection with a road rage incident appeared before a judge early Wednesday morning.

Nazly Ortiz is charged with aggravated assault while the man who was with her, Benjamin Greene is charged with assault. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said both were arrested Tuesday.

Both appeared in court early Wednesday morning but bond was not set. They will both appear before a judge again for bond to be set.

The attorney representing the couple said the two work together running a cleaning business. It was revealed that Greene is a disabled Navy veteran.

Part of the incident was captured on video by a witness.

What happened

According to Gonzalez, Ortiz and Greene were involved in a road rage incident with another car on the North Freeway near FM 1960. A 2-year-old boy was in the other car, according to Gonzalez.

When the victim exited at Parramatta Lane, Greene followed in the truck he was driving, the sheriff said.

Both vehicles came to a stop after exiting, and according to Gonzalez, Greene got out of the truck, approached the victim's car and assaulted him. As the victim drove away, Ortiz fired one shot through the backseat window and another shot as the car kept going.

Gonzalez said a car at a nearby dealership was struck by one of the bullets and the victim was taken to an area hospital with a possible graze wound. He was in good condition, according to Gonzalez. No other injuries were reported.

