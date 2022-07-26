Teen shot in foot during shootout between 2 groups in east Houston, police say

HPD officials said the 15-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital and will survive. A bloody sock was found at the scene along with about 20 shell casings.

HOUSTON — A teen is expected to survive after being shot in the foot Tuesday night in east Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting call dropped at about 7:40 p.m. and when officers arrived at the intersection of Carroll Oliver Way and Sonora Street, which is just south of I-10 on the east side of downtown, they found two crowds of people gathered around and one juvenile male shot in the foot.

Police said it appears as if the two groups were shooting at each other, although they said they don't have any suspect information yet.

Officials said the victim is 15 and he was taken to an area hospital. A bloody sock was found at the scene along with about 15 to 20 shell casings.

Authorities said they have no known motive for the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).