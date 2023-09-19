2 charged in shooting, assault at youth football game in Richmond, FBCSO says

A juvenile was assaulted and an adult was grazed by a bullet during the disturbance after a game over the weekend, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

RICHMOND, Texas — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting and assault after a youth football game in Richmond.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Kalvin Alex Flowers, 36, and Brittany Quyhn Tram Flowers, 25, in connection with the disturbance at Harlem Road Park, FBCSO said.

It's not clear what led to the altercation but investigators said several shots were fired after the game on Saturday.

An adult was grazed by a bullet and taken to a local hospital and a juvenile was assaulted, according to FBCSO.

Kalvin Flowers is charged with injury to a child and his bond was set at $50,000. Brittany Flowers is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond hasn't been set.

“The safety of our community remains a priority to this administration, especially when it comes to events where our children are present," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “We appreciate the assistance of the GCVOTF in capturing these suspects.”

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.