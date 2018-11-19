HOUSTON - The reward for one of the state’s most-wanted fugitives has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest if the tip comes in before the end of this month.

Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona, 27, a Texas 10 Most-Wanted Fugitive, is wanted for murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Officials say Gonzalez-Barahona is a member of the MS-13 gang and an El Salvadorian national who has been deported multiple times, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety. He is accused of shooting and killing his estranged girlfriend at their apartment in northwest Houston.

Officials say after the shooting, Gonzalez-Barahona allegedly kidnapped the driver of a pickup at gunpoint in Brazoria County and left the truck off Highway 59 in Wharton County two days later. Authorities believe Gonzalez-Barahona may have fled to Mexico.

Gonzalez-Barahona is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a star on his left elbow, “Houston” on the back of his left arm, “Texas” on the back of his right arm, “Gonzalez” on his upper back, “281” on his left arm, “713” on his right arm; and numerous other tattoos.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is also offering a $5,000 for information leading to Gonzalez-Barahona’s arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), on the DPS website by selecting “Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona” and clicking on the link under his picture or in the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “About” section on Facebook.

© 2018 KHOU