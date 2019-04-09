WALLER, Texas – A search is underway for a man accused of crashing into a car in Waller and killing a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

Angel Aviles-Perez was speeding on FM 359 when he slammed his Cadillac into the back of a Buick Century, according to DPS.

Latrice Frederick was driving the Buick. She and another driver had pulled over on the shoulder to help the driver of a disabled Hyundai.

The force of the crash pushed Frederick’s car into a Honda Accord, and the Accord into a Hyundai.

Frederick, 34, died after being rushed by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Two passengers in her car were seriously injured.

Two women driving the other cars were also injured.

A passenger in the Cadillac told DPS troopers that Aviles-Perez, 37, was driving but he took off on foot after the crash.

Aviles-Perez is now wanted for manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. The Sealy man is around 5’6 and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone that has information on the fatal crash or the whereabouts of Aviles-Perez is encouraged to contact the Texas DPS office in Hempstead at (979)826-7647 or Texas DPS Pierce (979)541-4595.

