Police release photos of person of interest in connection to possible road rage shooting in west Houston

A man was shot in the face by an unknown suspect while driving on Dairy Ashford on Nov. 17. Police want to talk to the woman photographed. She is not a suspect.

HOUSTON — Police have released surveillance photos of a woman deemed a "person of interest" in a possible road rage shooting that happened in west Houston in November.

The shooting resulted in a 38-year-old man being shot in the face while driving. He was taken to the hospital in critical injures but is expected to survive.

This happened on Nov. 17 at about 10 a.m. in the 700 block of Dairy Ashford Road.

Houston police said the man was driving southbound on Dairy Ashford when an unknown suspect in a silver sedan, possibly a Honda, shot him in the face before driving away.

Police said the shooting may have been the result of a road rage incident.

Police have no suspects in custody at this time, but they are looking to talk to a woman who may have some information about this incident.

She is described as a Black woman with blond hair in her late 20s to early 30s. She was driving a late-model, silver, Chevrolet four-door sedan, believed to be either a Malibu or Cruz. The vehicle had no visible license plates but had damage to the left rear quarter panel.