Man shot in face while driving in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the face Wednesday morning while driving in an area in the Energy Corridor, according to Houston police.
Investigators say the 38-year-old man is possibly the victim of a road rage.
It happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Dairy Ashford Road, just off the Katy Freeway.
According to police, the victim was driving when someone in a silver sedan, possibly a Honda, pulled up and fired at the victim.
The man was taken to the hospital and is suspected to survive his injuries, police said.
Authorities are still searching for the gunman.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.