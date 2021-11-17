Man shot in face while driving in west Houston, police say

It happened in the Energy Corridor. Houston police believe the suspect may be the victim of a road rage shooting.

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the face Wednesday morning while driving in an area in the Energy Corridor, according to Houston police.

Investigators say the 38-year-old man is possibly the victim of a road rage.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Dairy Ashford Road, just off the Katy Freeway.

According to police, the victim was driving when someone in a silver sedan, possibly a Honda, pulled up and fired at the victim.

Our Major Assaults detectives are currently investigating an incident at 798 Dairy Ashford at Memorial Dr. where a person was shot about 9:35 a.m.



The person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No other info at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qVZyQ3QeyZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 17, 2021

The man was taken to the hospital and is suspected to survive his injuries, police said.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman.