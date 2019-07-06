HOUSTON — Police are actively searching for two suspects who stole an off-duty HPD officer's weapons.
This happened in the 7200 block of Alabonson.
Police said the suspects are two men and the weapons that were stolen were the officer’s personal weapons.
No one was injured.
We are working to gather more details.
