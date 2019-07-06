BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Alvin police said 60-year-old Wanda Sanders was killed after she got out on Highway 288 to check damage to her vehicle.

The incident happened Friday at about 6:55 a.m., shutting down the freeway's northbound lanes near FM 1462. As of noon all of the freeway's northbound lanes were still shut down.

Police said Sanders was driving a passenger van when she struck something on the road. After exiting to the center median, a car hit her van from behind. The van then struck Sanders, who was standing at the front of the van.

The car spun into the roadway and struck a Dodge truck.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Vasut.

Captain Todd Arendell of the Alvin Police Department said the car that hit the van was a Kia driven by a 19-year-old man. He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and the occupants of the Dodge truck were uninjured.

The accident is still under investigation.

