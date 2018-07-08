HOUSTON - Police are questioning a grandmother at her home on the city's south side after she called 911 and told dispatchers she had just shot a man.

The grandmother claims the man, who rode up to her home in the 6600 block of Cheerydale Drive on a bicycle, "pulled out his private parts" and exposed himself to her granddaughter.

The shooting victim, who fell off of his bicycle and stumbled several houses away, was taken to the hospital. The extent of the man's injuries is unclear.

A neighbor who talked to the man told KHOU 11 News the man said he'd been shot but wouldn't say why.

