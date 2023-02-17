x
Crime

HPD officer injured during chase in west Houston, police say

During a chase, an HPD patrol unit T-boned an SUV that pulled in front of them, police said.

HOUSTON — A police officer was hurt during a chase in west Houston late Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just after 10 p.m. on Richmond and Hillcroft.

Houston police said officers were trying to pull over a stolen car when an SUV pulled in front of their patrol unit causing the police to T-bone the SUV.

One of the two officers inside was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the chase ended in northwest Houston. The driver was taken into custody.

