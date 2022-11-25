Sheriff: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Friday in what the Harris County sheriff is calling a possible domestic violence incident.
This happened at an apartment complex on Point Park Drive, which is just west of Highway 6 in northwest Houston.
Sheriff Gonzalez said the woman, who is in her 20s, was visiting when she was shot and killed by a man. The sheriff said the shooting possibly stemmed from domestic violence.
The suspect ran away and has not been caught.
We are working to gather more details on this developing story. Check back for updates.