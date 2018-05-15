A Katy man was charged with evading arrest after deputies say he jumped into a lake while they tried to serve a warrant on him.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies were serving a child support warrant on Brian Thomas, 51, Friday morning in the 1800 block of Driver Green Lane when deputies say Thomas ran out the back door.

Deputies chased Thomas to a neighborhood lake behind his home. According to authorities, Thomas jumped in the lake and swam in circles until they persuaded him to get out of the water.

Deputies say Thomas came out of the lake about 20 minutes later and was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail.

