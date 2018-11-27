PASADENA, Texas – Police arrested a man Monday night they believe is linked to several robberies in Pasadena.

The Pasadena Police Department say the suspect was taken into custody following a robbery at a Dollar General in the 6400 block of Spencer Highway.

Officers responded the robbery around 9:30 p.m. Monday. They say the robbery suspect matched the description of a man involved in two previous robberies at the store.

Officers who responded to the scene also had a suspect vehicle description and spotted the car heading down Spencer Highway. The suspect refused to pull over and a chase ensued through several neighborhood streets.

The suspect eventually crashed his getaway car at Waters and Vista. He tied to ran away from the scene when officer opened fire on him.

They eventually took him into custody. No one was injured during the shooting.

Police say the suspect may be connected to a total of six robberies in the area.

