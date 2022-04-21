Now former Pasadena officer charged with DWI after rear-ending Houston officer's vehicle, says Pasadena department

The former Pasadena officer was off-duty when he struck the HPD officer. Pasadena PD said he has since resigned from the department.

HOUSTON — A Pasadena police officer is facing a DWI charge for slamming his personal vehicle into a Houston police car. The Pasadena police department announced the charge themselves.

Note: The videos above and below were uploaded on April 14

A representative for the Pasadena department identified the officer as Elias Vega. He's accused of causing the crash on April 14.

It happened at about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Sam Houston Parkway East near Mykawa.

Both departments said Vega was off-duty at the time and was driving his own vehicle. He allegedly struck an HPD vehicle while police were handling a traffic scene.

At around 2:45 a.m. that morning, officers were called out to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic. Houston police said the driver of that vehicle was passed out.

Two HPD officers parked on either side of the SUV. That's when Elias allegedly rear-ended one of the vehicles while an officer was inside of it.

Elias and the officer were reported with minor injuries.

According to the Pasadena police, Vega was put on "administrative duty" while Houston police investigated the crash. He then resigned from his position as officer on April 20. The representative said the police department learned about his DWI charged after he resigned.