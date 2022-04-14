HPD officer injured after being rear-ended off-duty Pasadena officer along Beltway 8, police say

Investigators say the HPD officer suffered minor injuries in the crash.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was injured when he was rear-ended while responding to a call Thursday morning.

Houston police said the driver who hit him was an off-duty Pasadena police officer and that they are looking into the possibility that he may have been drunk.

This happened at about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Sam Houston Parkway East near Mykawa.

Police said that at about 2:45 a.m., officers were called out because a Ford Explorer was blocking traffic on the feeder road. The driver was passed out.

Investigators said two HPD officers parked on either side of the SUV and that’s when a truck rear-ended one of them while the officer was in his car on his computer.

HPD said the driver of the Toyota Tundra was an off-duty Pasadena police officer.

The vehicles involved in this crash are in pretty bad shape, but fortunately, the HPD officers and the off-duty Pasadena officer’s injuries are minor.

“He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. We’re going to look to see if impairment played a contributing factor to this crash,” HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguire said.

The Houston police officer hit is a 15-year veteran of the department.