HPD officer injured after being rear-ended off-duty Pasadena officer along Beltway 8, police say

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was injured when he was rear-ended while responding to a call Thursday morning.
Houston police said the driver who hit him was an off-duty Pasadena police officer and that they are looking into the possibility that he may have been drunk.
This happened at about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Sam Houston Parkway East near Mykawa.
Police said that at about 2:45 a.m., officers were called out because a Ford Explorer was blocking traffic on the feeder road. The driver was passed out.
Investigators said two HPD officers parked on either side of the SUV and that’s when a truck rear-ended one of them while the officer was in his car on his computer.
HPD said the driver of the Toyota Tundra was an off-duty Pasadena police officer.
The vehicles involved in this crash are in pretty bad shape, but fortunately, the HPD officers and the off-duty Pasadena officer’s injuries are minor.
“He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. We’re going to look to see if impairment played a contributing factor to this crash,” HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguire said.
The Houston police officer hit is a 15-year veteran of the department.