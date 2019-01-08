HOUSTON — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon.

Violeta Torres told police she was sleeping inside her north Houston home when she woke up to the sound of gunshots.

Torres is paralyzed from the waist down, so she didn’t realize she’d been shot until she noticed her leg was bleeding.

The suspect got away, but police arrested him a short time later after a brief foot chase.

James Polo Magana-Washington, 21, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the motive for the shooting isn’t clear.

