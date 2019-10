PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police need your help identifying two package theft suspects who are targeting the Parkgate subdivision.

Police said the thieves have hit the neighborhood at least four times. One residence was hit twice by the suspects on two different occasions, police said.

Police believe they are driving a black 2014 Nissan Altima with paper plates.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Lt. Garcia at 713-475-7885.

