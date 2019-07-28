HOUSTON — A Harris County Sheriff's deputy was injured and a woman was killed in a shooting in south Houston early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., HPD received a call about an accidental shooting in the 5000 block of Briscoe.

An off-duty deputy was shot in the leg and a woman was found dead inside the home.

It's unclear at this time who fired a gun.

Officers said there was an elderly man inside the home at the time but he said he didn't see or hear anything.

It's also unclear how the deputy and the woman knew each other.

Officers said it was the deputy who called 911. He is being interviewed at a local hospital.