Suspect shot by officer in north Houston, HPD says

HPD said the incident happened along the North Freeway near Crosstimbers.

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by an officer Sunday in north Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the incident just after 8 p.m.

HPD said the shooting happened in the 4400 block of the North Freeway, near Crosstimbers Street.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. and the incident actually began at a nearby Walmart.

The suspect walked into the store and violently assaulted a customer who was checking out, police said. An off-duty HPD officer who was working security at the store engaged the suspect outside.

Police said the officer fired his Taser and then a fight broke out over the Taser. The officer said he was forced to fire his gun.

According to video from the scene, the shooting appeared to have happened in the parking lot of a Panda Express.

The officer suffered lacerations and minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

The suspect was stable and was taken to an area hospital.