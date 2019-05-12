NEW CANEY, Texas — A 67-year-old New Caney man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators found "dozens of pornographic images of pre-pubescent children" on a phone belonging to Craig Anderson, according to a statement issued by the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Anderson also had "disturbing images and videos, including those of minors," in his Google search history, the DA said.

Anderson has a lengthy criminal history, including prison sentences for charges including attempted burglary of a habitation in 1985, burglary of a habitation in 1988, thefts in 1991 and 1992, and possession of a controlled substance in 1998.

The DA says Anderson will be 82 before he is eligible for parole.

