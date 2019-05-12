HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published Nov. 4, 2019, when Dimitrios Pagourtzis was declared incompetent to stand trial by a third psychiatrist.*

A month and a day after a third psychiatrist declared the accused Santa Fe High School gunman incompetent to stand trial, Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been moved to a mental healthy facility.

Pagourtzis will spend at least 120 days at North Texas State Hospital for treatment, his attorney Nicholas Poehl said. In November, Poehl said Pagourtzis' stay in the facility is aimed at restoring his competency to appear in court.

Poehl said Dimitrios will stay there for at least 120 days and after that, how long he will stay depends on his treatment and progress.

The doctors at the state hospital will sign off on Pagourtzis' treatment and determine how long he will need to stay there.

The capital murder trial against Pagourtzis was scheduled to begin in Fort Bend County in February, but after November's incompetency announcement, the trial was delayed.

His first two psychiatric evaluations were conducted by mental health experts hired by the state and defense. The third and most recent evaluation was conducted by an independent expert.

