HPD identifies accused gunman in deadly homeless camp shooting

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified the man they said is responsible for shooting and killing two people at a possible homeless camp on the northside.

Nathan Miller is in custody and police said he confessed to killing a man and a woman in a wooded area near Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities shared a photo that shows the area where the shooting happened. There was a shipping container that was possibly converted into a living area.

According to court documents, Carlos Canales was one of the victims. A woman who was killed has not been identified. Both were shot, police said.

Miller was charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday. He will have to undergo a mental health evaluation, authorities said.

What happened

Police said they received multiple calls about a man with a gun at a north Houston intersection. When they arrived, they found the accused gunman, he was walking around and was taken into custody without incident.

After he was arrested, police said, Miller confessed that he shot and killed people nearby. Investigators searched the area and found a man and woman who were shot to death. They also found a third man who was injured and taken to an area hospital. He was stable at last check, according to police.

HPD Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said the area where the shooting happened is hard to get to. As investigators walked there, they found furniture and multiple containers, leading them to believe it could be a homeless encampment.