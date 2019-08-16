HOUSTON — A woman charged in connection with the death of her 18-month-old son, who was struck and killed by a car on Wednesday, is out of jail on a personal bond.

On Friday morning, a judge placed new serious restrictions on when Gissel Vazquez, 18, can see her other child.

Vazquez is charged with endangering a child, a state jail felony. Her loved ones surrounded and shielded her from the media before and after her first court appearance in downtown Houston Friday morning.

“It’s not intentional; it’s reckless,” said Lynn Nguyen, Chief of Vehicular Crimes with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, of Vazquez’s actions.

Nguyen said surveillance video shows Vazquez knew her son was following her about 100 feet behind in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 6300 block of Tierwester on Wednesday afternoon.

“She looked back at the kids and saw them following her,” said Nguyen. “She went into the apartment when the victim was 100 feet behind her.”

Nguyen said Vazquez was still inside that apartment when the driver of a white Impala hit Vasquez’s son. That driver left the scene but came back a short time later.

On the KHOU Facebook page, many users were asking why the driver had not been charged.

“It is a crime if you were aware that you hit somebody,” said Nguyen. “So that’s what we’re still investigating. Again, we can’t talk too much about the driver because we’re still investigating that case, but one of the things that we would have to prove is that she was aware that she hit somebody.”

Under the bond conditions, Vazquez will stay out of jail before trial if she shows up for all court dates, doesn’t break the law, follows any Child Protective Services orders, and has no unsupervised contact with her 2-month-old baby girl.

“There was evidence in this case that indicated that there were other incidents where she left these kids alone unattended in the parking lot,” said Nguyen.

CPS spokesperson Tiffani Butler confirmed Friday afternoon the agency is investigating the death and “making sure the 2-month-old sibling is in a safe environment and having her needs met.” Butler also said there is no previous history with the family.

Vasquez, her attorney, and those with her in court Friday declined to answer reporters' questions.

"Just respect their privacy right now," said one man in the group. "They have a lot to deal with. She’s not feeling real well.”

Vazquez’s next court date is scheduled for October 16. If convicted, she could serve up to two years in a state jail or could get probation.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM