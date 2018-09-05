HOUSTON - A mother of four was taken to the hospital Tuesday after police say she was attacked and raped in her Afton Oaks home.

The Houston Police Department said the attack happened just before 4 p.m. at the woman's home on Shetland Lane.

Police are looking for two suspects.

According to police, the woman's husband came home after picking up the couple's children from school, and found his wife covered in blood. He immediately called 911.

Police tell KHOU 11 News, investigators are reviewing video from inside the home, as well as surveillance video from other homes in the neighborhood.

Investigators are also interviewing the victim to gather more information.

© 2018 KHOU